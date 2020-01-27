Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market 2024: Comprehensive Study On PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nutrisystem, Inc, Zafgen, Inc, Weight Watchers International, Inc

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market is expected to reach USD 253.1 billion by 2024 from USD 156.4 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

Competitive Analysis:

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. To increase their footprints in this market the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and others. In November 2016, Ajinomoto CoInc, acquire all of the shares of Orgena major food company in Turkey and the trademark for its brand BizimMutfak, which is widely sold in Turkey.

Major Market Competitors:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pepsico Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Nutrisystem Inc.

Mayo Clinic

Zafgen

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Jenny Craig

eDiets

VLCC Healthcare Ltd

Slimming World

Duke Diet & Fitness Center

24 hours Fitness

Equinox, Inc.

Life Time Fitness, Inc

Fitness First Group

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

GSK

Roche

Atkins Nutritionals

Brunswick

Kellogg

Merck

McNeil Nutritionals

Reebok

Unilever

Precor Inc

Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc

Allergan Inc

Report Segmentation:

Based on fitness equipment:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Body Composition Analyzers

Fitness Monitoring Equipment

Based on Surgical Equipment:

Minimal Invasive Equipment

Non-invasive Surgical Equipment

On the basis of services:

Facilities

Programs

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MARKET LANDSCAPE SUMMARY PREMIUM INSIGHTS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY THE GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, MARKET SEGMENTATION THE GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. COUNTRYWISE WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, (ALL SEGMENTATION PROVIDED ABOVE IS REPRESENTED IN THIS CHAPTER BY COUNTRY)

7.2. KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS: BY MAJOR COUNTRIES

THE GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.2. U.S. WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.3. EUROPE WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.4. APAC WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.5. SOUTH AMERICA WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.7. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

8.8. NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & APPROVALS

8.9. EXPANSIONS

8.10. REGULATORY CHANGES

8.11. PARTNERSHIP AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

THE GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS & OBESITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AJINOMOTO CO. INC.

9.2. GOLD’S GYM INTERNATIONAL INC.

9.3. BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

9.4. HERBALIFE LTD.

9.5. NESTLE SA

9.6. PEPSICO INC.

9.7. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH CO. LTD.

9.8. THE COCA COLA CO.

9.9. NUTRISYSTEM INC.

9.10. MAYO CLINIC

9.11. ZAFGEN

9.12. WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC

9.13. JENNY CRAIG

9.14. EDIETS.COM

9.15. VLCC HEALTHCARE LTD

9.16. SlIMMING WORLD

9.17. DUKE DIET AND FITNESS CENTER

9.18. 24 HOURS FITNESS

9.19. EQUINOX INC

9.20. LIFE TIME FITNESS INC

9.21. FITNESS FIRST GROUP

9.22. TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDING INC

9.23. ABBOTT NUTRITION

9.24. GSK

9.25. ROCHE

9.26. ATKINS NUTRITIONALS

9.27. BRUSWICK

9.28. KELLOGG

9.29. MERCK

9.30. MCNEIL NUTRITIONALS

9.31. REEBOK

9.32. UNILEVER

9.33. PRECOR INC

9.34. ETHICON ENDO-SURGERY INC

9.35. ALLERGAN INC

APPENDIX ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Weight Loss and Obesity Management production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market.

