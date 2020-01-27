WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Well Intervention Services Market – 2019” research report to its database

Well intervention is a part of the upstream segment. After the drilling of the well is done, the well has to be readied for production. All the activities that prepare the well for production come under well intervention services. Moreover, after the production starts, activities such as coring and fishing may also be carried out if required. Workover operations in a well are also a part of well intervention services. A well intervention is performed on an oil or gas well during or at the end of its productive life.

The African market is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the well intervention market, by region, during the forecast period. The region is experiencing continuous oil & gas field development which triggers the need for well intervention/workover services.

In 2019, the global Well Intervention Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Well Intervention Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Well Intervention Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Weatherford

Archer

Calfrac

Cudd Energy Services(CES)

Superior Energy

Trican Well Service

C&J Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Logging & Bottomhole Survey

Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair

Stimulation

Sand Control

Artificial Lift

Fishing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil And Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

