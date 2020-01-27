Why Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Will Witness a Staggering Growth During 2017 – 2027

The tube packaging is gaining attraction among packaging manufacturer due to increasing demand of tubes for lightweight and special characteristics such as anti-corrosive, easy molding etc. Collapsible tubes are flexible composite containers for the storage and dispensing of product formulations that usually have a pasty consistency. Collapsible tubes made of alloy, tin or aluminum as they are commonly used for inclosing and delivering liquid, viscous or pasty products such as tooth pastes are generally fitted with a cap so as to be perfectly air tight. Collapsible metal tubes prevent permeation of toxic gases, odor, and entry of dust which can change the natural quality of products when it is adequately closed. The aluminum collapsible metal tubes are more popular because aluminum is less expensive for manufacturer rather than alternative metal such as tin. Aluminum tubes have considered as one of the most inventive packaging products offered in the global market for collapsible metal tubes.

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes – Market Dynamics

Growth in demand for the global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of collapsible metal tubes is the growing demand for the cosmetic and personal care product is expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. Collapsible metal tubes are on trend globally due to easy to use and recyclable properties. The trend of shifting from rigid metal packaging to flexible metal tubes is more economical for transportation and waste management of collapsible metal tubes. Increases or decrease in cost of metal tubes manufacturing directly impact on the production of the global collapsible metal tubes market.

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global collapsible metal tubes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to witness a sluggish growth over the forecast period of 2017-2027. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest collapsible metal tubes market due to the rising consumption of cosmetic and personal care products. Apart from this, the extensive evolution of the retail sector in the growing economies such as India & China is expected to boost further the sales of the collapsible metal tubes market in Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period of 2017-2027. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth and over the forecast period. However, China and India based collapsible metal tubes manufacturers are looking to seize most of the opportunity offered in terms of revenue from the global tubes market.

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market – Major Players

Few of the major players identified across the globe in the collapsible metal tubes market are Albea S.A., Essel Propack Ltd., Adelphi Healthcare Packaging,Linhardt GmbH & Co, Montebello Packaging, Alltub Group, Andpak Inc., Jiujiang Deshun Adhesive Industry Co., Ltd, Construct Packaging, Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd, Hubei Xinji Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

