Wine Cooler Refrigerator Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2025

This report presents the worldwide Wine Cooler Refrigerator market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A wine refrigerator, also called wine cooler, is made especially to chill wine to the perfect serving temperature for great taste.

China is the largest production of Wine Cooler Refrigerator, with a production value market share nearly 40.27% in 2016.

The second place is USA; following China with the production value market share over 21.54% in 2016. Europe is another important production market of Wine Cooler Refrigerator.

There are three kinds of Wine Cooler Refrigerator Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers), Small Countertop Refrigerators, Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator and Large Wine Cellar Refrigerators. Report data showed that 67.48% of the Wine Cooler Refrigerator market demand in Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers), 7.59% in Small Countertop Refrigerators, and 19.28% in Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator in 2016.

The Wine Cooler Refrigerator market was valued at 890 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wine Cooler Refrigerator.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Haier

Danby

Electrolux

Avanti

Vinotemp

Eurocave

U-LINE

Viking Range

La Sommeliere

Climadiff

Newair

DonlertElectrical

BOSCH

LG

Perlick

SICAO

VRBON

Whynter

Yehos

Wine Cooler Refrigerator Breakdown Data by Type

Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers)

Small Countertop Refrigerators

Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator

Large Wine Cellar Refrigerators

Compressor Wine Coolers

Wine Cooler Refrigerator Breakdown Data by Application

Specialty Store

DIY

Online Shopping

Others

Wine Cooler Refrigerator Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wine Cooler Refrigerator status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wine Cooler Refrigerator manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wine Cooler Refrigerator :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wine Cooler Refrigerator market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.