3D MAP SYSTEM MARKET FOR AUTOMOTIVE MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Description:

This report studies the global 3D Map System Market For Automotive market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Map System Market For Automotive market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

High-precision 3D maps are critical to driverless cars, providing not only location information but also security functions. However, the industry is fragmented and faces data collection and lack of standards.

The global 3D Map System Market For Automotive market is valued at 2540 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso Corporation

Aptiv

HERE

NVIDIA Corporation

Elektrobit

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware

Software & Services

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

