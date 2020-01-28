Adaptive Network Solutions Market: Rising rapidly with the growing demand for analytics-driven intelligence with programmable network infrastructure

An adaptive network solution is a new method which is used on autonomous systems models to convert the static network into a dynamic network, programmable surroundings driven by intelligence and analytics. The adaptive network solution created the network into a dynamic, programmable environmental based on automation and analytics. An adaptive network solution enables suppliers to develop their current organizations into a communication network that sends data from network components, users, applications, and instrumentation to a software for analysis, action, and review.

Almost all real world networks are adaptive; consequently, instances of adaptive networks solutions happens in many disciplines and can be found in a large number of applied models. An adaptive networks delivers network transformation solutions that optimize and simplify network operations with agile platforms for increased capacity, flexibility, and performance. The adaptive network solution consists of three important layers: programmable infrastructure, analytics and intelligence, and software control and automation. Programmable infrastructure includes the network’s virtual and physical elements. For the networking world, the expansion of adaptive network solutions is a turning point. It is a consistent evolution that supports all features of intelligent automation such as analytics.

Adaptive networking solutions can shorten the network to offer capacity and optimal performance with cloud-based collaboration. It is used to support new applications to increase network and operations agility to handle new waves of change. It increase scalability and cost efficiencies with managed network operations to reduce operating costs

An adaptive network solution can self-heal, self-monitor, self-optimize, and self-configure. It is a step beyond an automated network. Such solutions would allow providers to grow from today’s reactive operations to an innovative operational model which consists of tight interworking of software defined network (SDN) based software automation and control improved analytics-driven intelligence with programmable network infrastructure, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) that is scalable, secure, and open.

This requires providers to adopt a more planned, embedded automation approach.This in turn drives the adaptive networking solutions market. However, complexities in the network can hinder the market growth of adaptive networking solutions. Furthermore, as soon as the high bandwidth applications of adaptive network becoming deep-seated in our daily lives, it allows to avoid network complexity which is more important. The race to the adaptive networking solutions would bring opportunity for the network operators as the network grows smarter and stronger.

The adaptive network solution market can be segmented based on deployment model, enterprise size, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on premise and cloud based. Adaptive networking solutions help to incorporate into the cloud. To connect to premier cloud service providers, organizations offer both choice and control while selecting cloud connectivity, such as private, public, or hybrid. Cloud is one of the most effective ways to connect to the network.

Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. in terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to dominate and have the largest market share of the adaptive network solutions market as a result of the presence of large number of adaptive networking solutions vendors across the region. Asia Pacific provides growth opportunities in adaptive network solutions, as there is an extensive presence of small and medium enterprises that are turning toward adaptive networking solutions.

Some of the key players of the adaptive network solutions market are Accenture plc. Level 3 Communications LLC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and A.N. Solutions GmbH among others.