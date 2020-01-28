Adhesives & Sealants Market Insights and Briefing 2019

North America Adhesives & Sealants Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)

The report presents an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the North America Adhesives & Sealants Market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the Adhesives & Sealants Market.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the North America Adhesives & Sealants Market: SIKA AG, HENKEL, 3M, ARKEMA GROUP, DOWDUPONT, and H.B. FULLER CO, and others.

Click the link to get a FREE Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064600/north-america-adhesives-sealants-market-segmented-by-technology-product-type-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?source=honestversion&Mode=19

Key Developments

December 2017- Henkel acquired Darex Packaging Technologies business, the supplier of high-performance sealants and coatings, for USD 1.05 billion.

Rising Demand in Composites Segment

The usage of adhesives for composite joints has been consistently increasing in numerous applications, such as consumer packaging, aerospace, and automotive. The demand for and usage of composites, owing to their properties (such as reduced weight, improved aesthetics, enhanced environmental resistance, design flexibility, and increased stiffness) has been consistently increasing. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the adhesive industry, include increasing penetration of thermoplastic and carbon composites. Strategic alliances between OEMs, carbon fiber, and resin suppliers in the automotive industry in the United States are also the emerging trends. Therefore increase in demand for composite have driven the demand for adhesives and sealants in the region.

Click the link to BUY Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01241064600?mode=su?source=honestversion&Mode=19

Growing Applications of Silicone-based Sealants

Silicone sealants are used in numerous applications due to the excellent properties that they offer. The major end-user industries for these sealants are electronics & electrical, automotive, aerospace, and building & construction. The demand for these sealants is expected to increase in the electronics and automotive sector due to its property to withstand extreme temperatures. Furthermore, in the building & construction sector, majorly concrete repair, rehabilitation, and restoration industry, is growing in the United States and it will augment the consumption of silicone sealants in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a North America and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, Adhesives & Sealants, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The North America Adhesives & Sealants Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064600/north-america-adhesives-sealants-market-segmented-by-technology-product-type-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?source=honestversion&Mode=19

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides North America and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] |[email protected]