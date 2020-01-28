AI in Telecommunication Market: Empowering the Future 5G Networks

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that focuses on creating intelligent machines which are able to imitate human intelligence in processes such as speech recognition, decision making, visual perception, and translation between languages. Telecommunication service providers are focusing more on using simple and easier interface to cater to complex processes or telecom service. In network management, AI is expected to redesign the network and help to manage and secure the network. Technologies that are used in telecommunication industry are machine learning and expert system.

The use of machine learning technology is to identify fraudulent calls on mobiles by analyzing the user’s calling pattern or behavior. An expert system is used to manage and configure the local area network. It is also used to control, monitor, and schedule satellite experimenter requests. AI in telecommunication can be more beneficial if operators upgrade their network system to software defined networks (SDN). SDN network is a cloud computing solution that facilitates network management and helps to enhance the efficiency of network configuration.

AI for mobile technology works around few applications such as self-optimizing networks, software defined networks, and network function virtualization. Among these, self-optimizing networks enable service providers to optimize the network service quality depending on traffic information by time and region. At present, companies are adopting AI solutions to interact with their customers in order to improve user experience and reduce the direct human interaction with customers. These solutions also gather customer information and provide a better solution on customer queries. It also identifies potential leads from email and messages and transfers these queries to telecom agents to engage with potential customers.

The AI in telecommunication market can be segmented based on components, application, and geography. Based on components, the AI in telecommunication market can be segmented into solutions/platform and services. Among these, services can be segmented into professional services and managed services. The solutions/platform segment is further sub-segmented into cloud based and on-premise. Based on application, the AI in telecommunication market can be categorized as predictive maintenance, fraud mitigation, cybersecurity, and intelligent CRM system

Major players operating in the AI in telecommunication market include Microsoft Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., H2O ai, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Lifegraph, Baidu, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., Google, LLC, and Intel Corporation.

