Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023

The Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Aluminum Hydroxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Albemarle Corporation, ALCOA WORLD ALUMINA, LLC, Alfa Aesar, Almatis, American Elements, Bisley & Company Pty Ltd, BN Industries, Huber Engineered Materials, KUNJAN SILICATE PVT. LTD., Nabaltec AG, P S Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Sumitomo Chemical, Taurus Chemicals Pvt. Ltd..

Aluminum Hydroxide Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Demand for Aluminum Compounds

– Increasing Use in Polymer applications as Fire Retardants



Restraints

– Existence of Subtitutes, such as, Magnesium Hydroxide

– Other Restraints

