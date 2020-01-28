Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023
The Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% over the forecast year 2018-2023.
Global Aluminum Hydroxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Albemarle Corporation, ALCOA WORLD ALUMINA, LLC, Alfa Aesar, Almatis, American Elements, Bisley & Company Pty Ltd, BN Industries, Huber Engineered Materials, KUNJAN SILICATE PVT. LTD., Nabaltec AG, P S Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Sumitomo Chemical, Taurus Chemicals Pvt. Ltd..
Aluminum Hydroxide Market Dynamics
– Growing Demand for Aluminum Compounds
– Increasing Use in Polymer applications as Fire Retardants
– Existence of Subtitutes, such as, Magnesium Hydroxide
– Other Restraints
– Burgeoning Potential in Pharmaceutical Applications
– Other Opportunities
Aluminum Hydroxide market report examines the existing trend and future potential of the market at global and regional scale. Aluminum Hydroxide market report split into regions China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Aluminum Hydroxide Market:
March 2017: Nabaltec AG has concluded an agreement to acquire the 49% membership interest in the Nashtec LLC joint venture held by Allied Alumina LLC, an affiliate of Sherwin Alumina Company LLC
-Key Developments: Aluminum Hydroxide market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.
-Market Features: Aluminum Hydroxide market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
-Logical Tools: Global Aluminum Hydroxide market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
