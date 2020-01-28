Americas Packaged Water Treatment System Market 2019 Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The packaged water treatment plants are factory-built which can be easily transported to the site of the requirement. These are highly suitable for small to medium scale industries as well as residential complexes. Advantages of these systems such as low space requirement as well as low cost due to reduced civil labor and installation work are the key drivers for the market.

Other driving factors of this market include rapid urbanization & industrialization in South America, and increasing government initiatives towards improvement of health standards. However market growth is hampered by high maintenance and operational costs.

The Americas packaged water treatment system market was valued at USD 2,611.1 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 3,557.7 million by 2022.

The Americas packaged water treatment system market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as MBR, MBBR, SBR, extended aeration, reverse osmosis and others. Extended aeration system is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. Market categorization based on application includes segments namely industrial, municipal, and others. Municipal application held the largest share of 58.8% within the market in 2015.

Key Players

The key players of Americas Packaged Water Treatment System market report include- GE Water & Process Technologies, RWL Water, WesTech Engineering, Inc, Smith & Loveless Inc, Napier-Reid Ltd., Enviroquip, and Corix Water System.

Regional Analysis of Americas Packaged Water Treatment System Market

North America market is expected to grow at 5.20% CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. accounted for the largest share of 78.8% within the North America market in 2015. Latin America market is expected to grow at a slow pace to reach USD 838.9 million by 2022. Within Latin America, Brazil accounted for 40.8% market share in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 362.7 million by 2022.

The regional analysis also includes key countries-

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Venezuela

o Chile

