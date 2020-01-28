Audio/Video (AV) Receiver Devices Market – Advancements In Home Audio Technology and Increasing Demand For High Quality Audio Systems

An audio/video (AV) receiver is a consumer electronics device used in a home theater, which receives and amplifies an audio signal and allows it to drive speakers and displays. A receiver is the central connection for both the audio and video needs of a home theater system. The role of the receiver has increased since home entertainment has gained popularity. Today’s audio/video (AV) receivers have the ability to handle a variety of digital audio signals. Audio/video (AV) receiver devices in the market vary in terms of connectivity, power, video processing, decoders and formats, audio features, and integration capabilities. Number of HDMI inputs, power output, channels, sound quality, surround sound, signal-to-noise ratio (S/N ratio), and connectivity with other devices are some of the different parameters of differentiation between audio/video (AV) receiver devices offered by different vendors in the market. Vendors are also offering additional capabilities in audio/video (AV) receiver devices such as built-in Airplay, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, Audyssey Multi EQ, Dolby Digital, DTS – HD, upscaling, 4K Resolution, and 3-D ready.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/audio-video-receiver-devices-market.html

Advancements in home audio technology and increasing demand for high quality audio systems is driving the demand for audio/video (AV) receiver devices market. Trends in the technology industry such as digital living room have increased the demand for home theater systems and thus audio/video (AV) receiver devices. Declining prices of home theater products has aided in increasing the demand for audio/video (AV) receiver devices. However, low cost alternatives threaten the home audio devices market and subsequently the growth of the audio/video (AV) receiver devices market. The latest audio/video (AV) receiver devices in the market provide multi room, seamless audio streaming. Advances in wireless technologies and audio over IP (AoIP) have enabled audio/video (AV) receiver devices to become a multi-room media hub. Today’s audio/video (AV) receiver devices are more network-connected and thus possess the ability to use a smartphone or tablet as a replacement for a standard remote control. The emergence of audio/video receiver apps over smartphones is on the rise in the market.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58014

The global audio/video (AV) receiver devices market can be segmented based on price, channels, power per channel, and region. In terms of channels, the audio/video (AV) receiver devices market can be segmented into 5 channel (5.1 and 5.2), 7 channel (7.1 and 7.2), 9 channel (9.2), and others (11 channel and 13 channel). Based on power per channel, the audio/video (AV) receiver devices market can be categorized into less than 100 Watt/channel, 100 – 150 Watt/channel, and more than 150 Watt/channel. Based on price, the audio/video (AV) receiver devices market is segmented into up to US$ 500 and more than US$ 500.

Based on region, the global audio/video (AV) receiver devices market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. Europe and North America account for largest share in the audio/video (AV) receiver devices market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the audio/video (AV) receiver devices market driven by increasing demand from countries such as China.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com/