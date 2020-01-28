Automotive Metal Market 2018 : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts –2023

Report Title: Global Automotive Metal Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Automotive Metal Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Automotive Metal Market. At first, the report provides the current Automotive Metal business situation along with a valid assessment of the Automotive Metal business. Automotive Metal report is partitioned based on driving Automotive Metal players, application and regions. The progressing Automotive Metal economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Overview of Automotive Metal Market :

Automobile companies are one of the biggest metal product consumers. Steel and aluminum are widely used in the automobile industry.Automobile companies use metal products for auto sheets and engine parts.

The research covers the current market size of the Automotive Metal market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Group, HBIS Group, NSSMC Group, POSCO, Shagang Group, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Shougang Group, Tata Steel Group, Shandong Steel Group, Nucor Corporation, Hyundai Steel Company, Maanshan Steel, Thyssenkrupp,

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Automotive Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Automotive Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications are as follows:

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others Major applications are as follows:

Body structure

Power train

Suspension