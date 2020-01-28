Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Technology Advancements and Growth Forecast 2019 to 2025

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions.

The demands placed on the functionality of autonomous robotic systems are significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots. The aim is that mobile systems operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks. For this purpose, it is essential to explore and model the environment in a suitable way. The information gathered by sensors has to be combined to allow for an accurate positioning. In addition, the perceived surroundings have to be consolidated in an exact map representation. Having acquired this knowledge, the robot is able to plan an optimal collision-free path to a given goal and to perform complex handling tasks.

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Camera market was valued at 180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 600 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Swisslog (KUKA),Omron Adept,Clearpath Robotics,Vecna,Mobile Industrial Robots,SMP Robotics,Cimcorp Automation,Aethon,Locus Robotics,Fetch Robotics,Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz,Aviation Industry Corporation,Savioke

Autonomous mobile robots are largely more cost-efficient compared to human labor, which allows for a greatly expanded list of economically feasible services. This is because most of the currently demanded services were originally offered with the cost of human labor in mind, rather than creating an affordable robot. It is also important that a single operator can manage multiple robots at the same time. Thanks to modern communication technologies, the robots performance can be controlled remotely. In the near future, the service market is expected to experience drastic changes, due to the increased availability of mobile robots.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Camera Market, by Types:

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

Autonomous Mobile Robots Camera Market, by Applications:

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Others

