Bearing Isolators Market 2025: Global Applications, Leading Countries, Opportunities With AESSEAL, John Crane, Elliott Group, Ebara Corp, The Timken Company, Parker Hannifin, And More
These are being installed in such equipment which has rotating parts. It helps in reducing the maintenance costs as well as even doubles the lifetime of the rotating equipment bearing isolators is a permanent, non-contact and non-wearing bearing protection device. The bearing isolators market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries.
. Global Bearing Isolators Market accounted for USD 1.28 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in global bearing isolators market are
- Flowserve Corporation
- Baldor Electric Company
- Advanced Sealing International
- ISOMAG Corporation
- AESSEAL
- THE TIMKEN COMPANY
- John Crane
- Inpro/Seal
- Elliott Group
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Beacon Gasket & Seals Co.
- Garlock Sealing Technologies among others
Major players in bearing isolators market have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The Bearing Isolators market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Segmentation:
- On the basis of material type, the global bearing isolators market is segmented into
-
- Metallic bearing isolators
- Non-metallic bearing isolators
- On the basis of end use, the global bearing isolators market is segmented into
- Chemical processing
- Oil & gas
- Paper & pulp
- Manufacturing & processing
- Mining
- Metal processing and others
- On the basis of geography, the global bearing isolators market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers:
- Growing awareness regarding bearing isolators products
- Rising demand of bearing isolators in end industries
Market Restraint:
- Instability in the raw material prices
