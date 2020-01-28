Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film Market Insights and Forecast 2025 | Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Region, Type and Application
Bi-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) refers to polypropylene films manufactured using an orienting system. BOPP laminating films are developed using a tenter frame sequential process or the double bubble process, in which a polypropylene (PP) film is oriented in two directions.
Global Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film.
This report researches the worldwide Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kopafilm Elektrofolien
SRF
Chemosvit
Tempo
Taghleef Industries
Vibac Group
Treofan
Rowad Global Packaging
Zubairi Plastic Bags
Poligal
Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film Breakdown Data by Type
10-20 microns
20-30 microns
30-40 microns
40-50 microns
Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film Breakdown Data by Application
Printing & Lamination
Adhesive Tape
Photo Album
Garment Bag
Decoration
Others
Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Bi-oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Laminating Film Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
