Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2018 : Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein made in the laboratory that can bind to substances in the body, including cancer cells. A monoclonal antibody is made so that it binds to only one substance to treat different types of cancer. There are several types of monoclonal antibodies that are being used to treat certain types of cancer. Laboratory production of monoclonal antibodies is produced from clones of only one cell which means that every monoclonal antibody produced by the cell is the same due to which they are called as biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Each monoclonal antibody recognizes one particular protein. They work in different ways depending on the protein they are targeting, hence different monoclonal antibodies are required to be made to target different types of cancer.

Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Allergan plc, Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, BIOCAD, Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd, Celltrion, Inc.,

Major classifications are as follows:

Rituximab

Infliximab

Abciximab

Trastuzumab

Adalimumab

Bevacizumab Major applications are as follows:

Oncology

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases