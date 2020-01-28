Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Accenture, Oracle, AWS, Cognizant

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. It is an interesting development in the blockchain ecosystem that is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. It is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

BaaS is when an external service provider sets up all the necessary “blockchain technology and infrastructure” for a customer for a fee. By paying for BaaS, a client pays the BaaS provider to set up and maintain blockchain connected nodes on their behalf. A BaaS provider handles the complex back-end for the client and their business.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAP

Deloitte

Accenture

Oracle

AWS

Cognizant

Infosys

PwC

Baidu

Huawei

HPE

IBM

Capgemini

NTT Data

TCS

Mphasis

Wipro

Waves Platform

KPMG

Ey

Stratis

Consensys

L&T Infotech

The “Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market. Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tools

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

