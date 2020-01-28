Blockchain for Supply Chain Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, AWS, Huawei

Blockchain offers a shared ledger that is updated and validated in real time with each network participant. It enables equal visibility of activities and reveals where an asset is at any point in time.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain for Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The “Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Blockchain for Supply Chain market. Blockchain for Supply Chain industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Blockchain for Supply Chain industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Blockchain for Supply Chain Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

AWS

Huawei

Oracle

Guardtime

Tibco Software

Auxesis Group

BTL Group

Bitfury

Omnichain

Vechain Foundation

Chainvine

Digital Treasury Corporation

Blockverify

Nodalblock

Peer Ledger

Openxcell

Applied Blockchain

Recordskeeper

Transchain

Datex Corporation

Ownest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Blockchain for Supply Chain industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Blockchain for Supply Chain Market investments from 2019 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain for Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain for Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

