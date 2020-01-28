Blood Group Typing Market Global Research and Clinical Survey Report 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Blood Group Typing.

The Global Blood Group Typing market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.6% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Top Leading Companies are: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,Grifols, S.A.,Immucor, Inc.,Merck Millipore,Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.,Bag Health Care GmbH,Danaher Corporation,Quotient, Ltd.,Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Blood group typing is the process of identifying and classifying a person’s blood group into one of the classes (such as those designated A, B, ABor O) by means of laboratory tests. Blood group typing test is essential to transfuse blood, test donor blood compatibility with recipient patient, and determine the presence of Rh factor. Not all blood types are compatible, so it is important to know the blood group of an individual. Blood typing helps determine the condition of hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN) in pregnant women, thereby increasing the demand for such tests. Receiving blood thats incompatible with an individual’s blood type (having foreign antigens) could cause a dangerous immune response (by creating antibodies against the foreign antigen). This majorly increases the demand for the blood group typing market.

The global blood group typing market can be segmented into type of products, techniques, by test type, end users, and region. Based on products, the market is categorized into consumables, instruments, and services. In terms of technique, it is classified into PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques. Based on test type, it is subdivided into antibody screening, human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing, cross matching series, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and other end users. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Blood Group Typing Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Blood Group Typing Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Blood Group Typing Market.

Blood Group Typing Market, by Types:

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

Assay-based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

Other Techniques

Blood Group Typing Market, by Applications:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Other

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

