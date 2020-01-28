Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Report Description

This study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global bridge expansion joints market between 2018 and 2028. The bridge expansion joints market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028. This bridge expansion joints study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and bridge expansion joints industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global bridge expansion joints market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing investments in transportation and infrastructural developments and growing government initiatives to develop smart cities are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of the bridge expansion joints in the global market.

This report on bridge expansion joints carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type, application and region. The primary objective of this bridge expansion joints market report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the bridge expansion joints market.

Bridge expansion joints, also known as movement joints, are components of bridges which allow bridges to expand and contract with respect to temperature changes. They also allow continuous traffic between structures while accommodating shrinkage, temperature variation and movement on steel, composite and reinforced & prestressed concrete structures. Bridge expansion joints fall into two categories: open bridge expansion joints and closed bridge expansion joints.

This bridge expansion joints report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the bridge expansion joints market. The global bridge expansion joints market report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section in the global bridge expansion joints market covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the bridge expansion joints on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Segmentation

The global bridge expansion joints market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Based on type, the global bridge expansion joints market is segmented as:Open Joints

Butt Joint

Sliding Plate Joint

Finger Joint

Closed Joints

Compression Seal Joint

Strip Seal Joint

Modular Elastomeric Joint

Based on application, the global bridge expansion joints market is segmented as:

Roadway Bridges

Railway Bridges

Based on region, the global bridge expansion joints market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia (SEA) & Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The global bridge expansion joints report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global bridge expansion joints market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, which covers macro-economic factors (such as GDP growth, global population overview, construction spending overview, transport infrastructure spending, etc.), industry factors, product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, value chain overview covering approximate margins, porters analysis, patent analysis, upcoming and ongoing bridge projects, etc.

The next section of the global bridge expansion joints market report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global bridge expansion joints market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (000 Meters) projections for the bridge expansion joints market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Information provided on the global bridge expansion joints market, along with key facts and insights, cover unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered under each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global bridge expansion joints market based on eight prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections cover weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing bridge expansion joints market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global bridge expansion joints market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global bridge expansion joints market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the global bridge expansion joints market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various bridge expansion joints segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the bridge expansion joints market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the bridge expansion joints market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the bridge expansion joints sub-segments, in terms of type, application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segments relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the bridge expansion joints market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the bridge expansion joints market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the bridge expansion joints market.

Global Bridge Expansion Joints Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the bridge expansion joints market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the bridge expansion joints market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes bridge expansion joints manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the bridge expansion joints market. This section also includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global bridge expansion joints market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the bridges expansion joints market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the report include Trelleborg AB, Canam Group Inc., Ekspan Ltd., Freyssinet Limited, Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty. Limited, Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, Mageba SA, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co., Ltd., RJ Watson, Inc., Tensacciai S.r.l., Maurer SE and Watson Bowman Acme Corp.



