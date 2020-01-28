Carbon Brush Market Perception on Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Analyzed till 2025

Rotating electrical devices necessitate the transfer of current from a stationary part to the rotating part of the device. A carbon brush is defined as a sliding contact that is used to transmit current from a static part of a motor or a generator to the rotating part. The name carbon brush originates from the use of a bunch of copper wires assembled in the form a brush which acted as an element that transmitted current to the rotating part of the device. The use of carbon brushes has experienced a wide scale use over the recent past. The properties such as good electrical conductivity, lower coefficient of friction, lower modulus of elasticity and the fact that carbon does not melt but directly passes into vapour phase at nearly 3500oC, has resulted in it emerging as the most preferred material for transmitting current to the rotating part. The most commonly used types of carbon brushes, depending on the material used, are electro-graphite, metal-graphite, resin-bonded graphite, carbon-graphite, graphite among the others.

Carbon Brush Market: Drivers & Restraints

Carbon Brush market is expected to register a steady year-on-year growth throughout the forecast period. The steady economic growth in developing regions of the globe, especially of the countries in Asia Pacific region coupled with steady industrial growth in these regions is expected to in turn fuel the demand for carbon brushes during the forecast period. Moreover, growth of global carbon brush market is expected to be driven primarily by the growth in demand for these from automotive industry. Also, another major application segment where these carbon brushes are used is household appliances, as such, the growth in demand for household appliances is likely to translate into growth in demand for carbon brushes during the forecast period.

Carbon Brush Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use industries, global Carbon Brush market can be segmented into following key market segments:

Automotive

Electrical Hand tools

Industrial Applications

Household Appliances

Others

Depending on the type of product type, global Carbon Brush market can be segmented into the following key market segments:

Electro-graphite

Metal-graphite

Resin-bonded graphite

Carbon graphite

Graphite

Others

Depending on the type of applications, global Carbon Brush market can be segmented into the following key market segments:

Motors

Generators & Alternators

Current & signal Transmission

Grounding Devices

Others

Carbon Brush Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions, global Carbon Brush market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a relatively faster CAGR during the forecast period.

Carbon Brush Market: Key Players

Some of the identified major players operating in the global Carbon Brush market are as follows:

Schmidthammer Elektrokohle GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

Elektrokarbon, a.s.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Mersen

Avo Carbon Group

Helwig Carbon Products, Inc.

Schunk GmbH

