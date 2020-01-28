Casting and Splinting Products Market Revenue, Share, Trend, Status, Applications and Regional Outlook Analysis By 2025

An orthopedic cast, or simply cast, is a shell, frequently made from plaster or fiberglass, encasing a limb (or, in some cases, large portions of the body) to stabilize and hold anatomical structures, most often a broken bone (or bones), in place until healing is confirmed. It is similar in function to a splint. The classification includes Casting and Splinting, and the proportion of Casting in 2017 is about 60%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Casting and Splinting Products is widely used in Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics and other field. The most proportion of Casting and Splinting Products is used in Orthopedic Clinics, and the proportion in 2017 is about 61%. East China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 3832 in 2017. Following East China, Central China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 14%.

Market competition is intense. 3M, DJO Global, BSN Medical, Össur, Zimmer Biomet, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The global Casting and Splinting Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Casting and Splinting Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Casting and Splinting Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

DJO Global

BSN Medical

Össur

Zimmer Biomet

Klarity Medical

Prime Medical

Kanglida Medical

Ansen

Renfu Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Casting

Splinting

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

