Cloud Based Simulation Application Market – Application with the Objective of Sustainable Development Driving Growth

The concentration of a multitude of service providers renders a high degree of competition in the global cloud based simulation application market, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. To stay competitive, key players are striving to differentiate their service offerings and also add innovative functions and technologies to their existing services. In this scenario, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are the sought after strategies for success that key players are resorting to.

The global cloud based simulation application market is gaining on the back of increasing use of simulation software applications across a host of industry verticals. Simulation software applications are equipped with inbuilt capabilities to measure, simulate, restructure, and manage risks. This makes cloud based simulation application suitable to provide training, for efficient use of available resources, and to anticipate process outcomes by enhancing process efficiency.

In terms of application, the key segments of the cloud based simulation application market include training, process improvement, predicting outcomes, and managing risk. Amongst all, in 2016, process improvement segment held more than 30% market share. The process improvement segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% during the 2017-2025 forecast period.

However, predicting outcomes application segment is anticipated to rise at the leading 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of predicting outcomes segment is mainly because it helps to provide investment plan for new product development.

Based on industry, the key segments include manufacturing, media and entertainment, construction, automotive, transportation and logistics, healthcare, defense and aerospace, energy and power, and other. Of them, automotive industry held the leading share of more than 25% of the overall market in 2016. This was followed by defense and aerospace that held more than 18% market share in the same year. However, healthcare is anticipated to display the leading growth rate over the forecast period.

