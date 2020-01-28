Copper Fungicides Market Global Insights, Demands, Supply and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Copper Fungicides.

The Global Copper Fungicides market size will increase to 940 Million US$ by 2025, from 690 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: IQV Agro,Albaugh,Nufarm,Spiess-Urania Chemicals,Isagro,ADAMA,Certis USA,UPL,Bayer,Zhejiang Hisun,Jiangxi Heyi,Synthos Agro

Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into inorganic copper fungicides and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market.

The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.

Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2017. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2017. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2017.

Global Copper Fungicides market size will increase to 940 Million US$ by 2025, from 690 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Copper Fungicides.

Copper Fungicides Market, by Types:

Inorganic Copper Fungicides

Organic Copper Fungicides

Copper Fungicides Market, by Applications:

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

