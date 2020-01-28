Researchmoz added latest report “Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores: Global Markets to 2022”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global cosmetic and personal care stores market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for skin care and cosmetic stores. Companies are investing in designs and digital technologies to improve sales and in-store experiences for its customers. At the same time, emerging markets growth, aspirational lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising millennial population, and technological advances is driving the demand of cosmetic and personal care stores market.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1734540

The cosmetic and personal care stores market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2020. The cosmetic and personal care stores market is concentrated with large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings, The Estee Lauder and others.

Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic and personal care stores market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Skin care, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, rising income levels and rapid growth in millennial population globally.

Asia-Pacific is the largest cosmetic and personal care stores market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and South America region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cosmetic and personal care stores market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the cosmetic and personal care stores market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as growing popularity of e commerce platforms, counterfeit products and increased trade protectionism.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/cosmetic-and-personal-care-stores-global-markets-to-2022-report.html/toc



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/