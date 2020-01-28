CPVC Pipe Market Emerging Trends, Research Report and Growth Analysis By Application, Technology 2019-2025

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as “CPVC pipe,” is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. In USA market, the sales of CPVC pipe increased from 29.2 K MT in 2013 to 41.9 K MT in 2017, with CAGR of 9.39%. In 2017, the USA CPVC market is led by West region, capturing about 38.25% of USA CPVC sales. South is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.25% share.

At present, the major sales of CPVC pipe are concentrated in Georg Fischer Harvel, IPEX, Charlotte Pipe. Georg Fischer Harvel is the leader, holding 49% sales market share in 2017. In application, CPVC pipe downstream is wide and recently CPVC pipe has acquired increasing significance in various fields, like chemical processing, industrial manufacturing, wastewater treatment and hot and cold water distribution. The CPVC pipe market is mainly driven by growing demand from Hot and Cold Water Distribution. According to the appearance, CPVC pipe can be mainly divided into Schedule 40 and Schedule 80, which Schedule 40 accounts for about 62% of CPVC pipe market.

Affected by the global market, upstream raw materials gradually increased in the second half of 2017, leading to a rebound in sales prices in 2017. As Lubrizol and Japan Sekisui Chemical continue to expand their CPVC production capacity, the future CPVC pipe market will maintain a large growth rate, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite the long history of US CPVC pipe market application, it will maintain growth trend in the future, especially it has great potential in replacing metal pipes.

The global CPVC Pipe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on CPVC Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CPVC Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Georg Fischer Harvel

IPEX

Charlotte Pipe

Tyco

Bow Plumbing Group

Silver-Line Plastics

Youli Holding

Cresline Plastic Pipe

Genova Products

Viking

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Schedule 40

Schedule 80

Segment by Application

Chemical Processing

Industrial Manufacturing

Wastewater Treatment

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/949565/global-cpvc-pipe-market

