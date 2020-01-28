Defibrillator Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023
Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.
Global Defibrillator market competition by top manufacturers
Medtronic
St. Jude Medical
Boston Scientific
Biotronik
Physio-Control
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Zoll Medical
Cardiac Science
Philips Healthcare
PRIMEDIC
Schiller
Sorin Group
HeartSine Technologies
Defibtech
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Automatic External Defibrillators
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator
Advanced Life Support (ALS)
By End-User / Application
Hospital
Public Access
Home Healthcare
Others
