DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report analyzes the global digital experience management software market by components (solution, service), by solution (web content management), by service (professional service, support and maintenance service), by deployment (cloud, on-premise); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital experience management software market is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global digital experience management software market include:
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Infosys (India)
• Salesforce.Com, Inc. (U.S.)
• SDL Plc (U.K.)
• Sitecore (Denmark)
• Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)
• Acquia (U.S.)
• Demandware, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Italy
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of The World
On the basis of components, the global digital experience management software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Solution
• Service
On the basis of solution, the global digital experience management software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Web Content Management
On the basis of service, the global digital experience management software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Professional Service
• Support and Maintenance Service
On the basis of deployment, the global digital experience management software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cloud
• On-Premise
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MANAGEMEMT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1. BY COMPONENTS
6.2.1.1 BY SOLUTION
6.2.1.1.1 WEB CONTENT MANAGEMENT
6.2.1.1.2 MULTI-CHANNEL CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT
6.2.1.1.3 CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT
6.2.1.1.4 DIGITAL EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE
6.2.1.1.5 WEB PORTALS
6.2.1.1.6 CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT
6.2.1.1.7 ANALYTICS
6.2.2.1 BY SERVICE
6.2.2.1.1 PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
6.2.2.1.2 SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE SERVICE
6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENT
6.2.2.1 CLOUD
6.2.2.2 ON-PREMISE
6.2.3 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
6.2.3.1 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
6.2.3.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES
6.2.4 BY VERTICAL
6.2.4.1 BFSI
6.2.4.2 GOVERNEMNT
6.2.4.3 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION
6.2.4.4 HEALTHCARE
6.2.4.5 RETAIL
6.2.4.6 TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
6.2.4.7 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS
6.2.4.8 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
6.2.5 BY GEORGAPHY
6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.2.5.2 EUROPE
6.2.5.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.2.5.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.2 SAP SE (GERMANY)
7.2.3 IBM CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.4 INFOSYS (INDIA)
7.2.5 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.6 SDL PLC (U.K.)
7.2.7 SITECORE (DENMARK)
7.2.8 ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED (U.S.)
7.2.9 ACQUIA (U.S.)
7.2.10 DEMANDWARE, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MANAGEMEMT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS
Continued…..
