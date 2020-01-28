Digital Forensics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications and Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report analyzes the global digital forensics market by component (hardware, software and service), type (computer forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics and cloud forensics), deployment (cloud and on premise), application (BFSI, healthcare, education, aerospace & defense, legal & professional, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, military & defense and government & law enforcement agencies); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital forensics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global digital forensics market include:

• AccessData (U.S.)

• Perkinelmer, Inc., (U.S.)

• Guidance Software, Inc. (U.S.)

• FireEye, Inc. (U.S.)

• MSAB (Sweden)

• Oxygen Forensics (U.S.)

• Paraben Corporation (U.S.)

• Nuix Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Logrhythm (U.S.)

• Binary Intelligence LLC (U.S.)

• Cellmark (UK)

• CCL Solutions Group Ltd. (UK)

• Cellebrite (Israel)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Magnet Forensics Inc. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Lancope Inc. (U.S.)

• SecureWorks Inc. (U.S.)

• Stroz Friedberg LLC (U.S.)

• FRONTEO Inc. (Japan)

• Kroll, Inc. (U.S.)

• Guardian Digital Forensics (U.S.)

• CYFOR (UK)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3687545-digital-forensics-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of component, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On the basis of type, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Computer forensics

• Network forensics

• Mobile device forensics

• Cloud forensics

On the basis of deployment, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cloud

• On premise

On the basis of application, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Education

• Aerospace & defense

• Legal & professional

• IT & telecommunication

• Transportation & logistics

• Media & entertainment

• Military & defense and government

• Law enforcement agencies

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3687545-digital-forensics-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2023

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Forensics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Forensics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Digital Forensics Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8. Global Digital Forensics Market By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Computer Forensics

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Network Forensics

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.4 Mobile Forensics

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.5 Cloud Forensics

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

9. Global Digital Forensics Market By Deployment

10. Global Digital Forensics Market By Application

11. Global Digital Forensics Market By Region

…….

12. Company Landscape

13. Company Profiles

13.1 AccessData

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.1.3 Financial Updates

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.2 Perkinelmer, Inc.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.2.3 Financial Updates

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.3 Guidance Software, Inc.

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.3.3 Financial Updates

13.3.4 Key Developments

13.4 FireEye, Inc.

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.4.3 Financial Updates

13.4.4 Key Developments

13.5 MSAB

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.5.3 Financial Updates

13.5.4 Key Developments

13.6 Oxygen Forensics

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.6.3 Financial Updates

13.6.4 Key Developments

13.7 Paraben Corporation

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.7.3 Financial Updates

13.7.4 Key Developments

13.8 Nuix Pty. Ltd.

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.8.3 Financial Updates

13.8.4 Key Developments

13.9 Logrhythm

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.9.3 Financial Updates

13.9.4 Key Developments

13.10 Binary Intelligence LLC

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

13.10.3 Financial Updates

13.10.4 Key Developments

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com