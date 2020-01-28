DIGITAL FORENSICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report analyzes the global digital forensics market by component (hardware, software and service), type (computer forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics and cloud forensics), deployment (cloud and on premise), application (BFSI, healthcare, education, aerospace & defense, legal & professional, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, military & defense and government & law enforcement agencies); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital forensics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global digital forensics market include:
• AccessData (U.S.)
• Perkinelmer, Inc., (U.S.)
• Guidance Software, Inc. (U.S.)
• FireEye, Inc. (U.S.)
• MSAB (Sweden)
• Oxygen Forensics (U.S.)
• Paraben Corporation (U.S.)
• Nuix Pty Ltd. (Australia)
• Logrhythm (U.S.)
• Binary Intelligence LLC (U.S.)
• Cellmark (UK)
• CCL Solutions Group Ltd. (UK)
• Cellebrite (Israel)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Magnet Forensics Inc. (U.S.)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Lancope Inc. (U.S.)
• SecureWorks Inc. (U.S.)
• Stroz Friedberg LLC (U.S.)
• FRONTEO Inc. (Japan)
• Kroll, Inc. (U.S.)
• Guardian Digital Forensics (U.S.)
• CYFOR (UK)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Italy
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of The World
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of component, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Hardware
• Software
• Service
On the basis of type, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Computer forensics
• Network forensics
• Mobile device forensics
• Cloud forensics
On the basis of deployment, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cloud
• On premise
On the basis of application, the global digital forensics market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Education
• Aerospace & defense
• Legal & professional
• IT & telecommunication
• Transportation & logistics
• Media & entertainment
• Military & defense and government
• Law enforcement agencies
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Forensics Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Forensics Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global Digital Forensics Market By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8. Global Digital Forensics Market By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Computer Forensics
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Network Forensics
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.4 Mobile Forensics
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.5 Cloud Forensics
8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9. Global Digital Forensics Market By Deployment
10. Global Digital Forensics Market By Application
11. Global Digital Forensics Market By Region
…….
12. Company Landscape
13. Company Profiles
13.1 AccessData
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.1.3 Financial Updates
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.2 Perkinelmer, Inc.
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.2.3 Financial Updates
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.3 Guidance Software, Inc.
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.3.3 Financial Updates
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.4 FireEye, Inc.
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.4.3 Financial Updates
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.5 MSAB
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.5.3 Financial Updates
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.6 Oxygen Forensics
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.6.3 Financial Updates
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.7 Paraben Corporation
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.7.3 Financial Updates
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.8 Nuix Pty. Ltd.
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.8.3 Financial Updates
13.8.4 Key Developments
13.9 Logrhythm
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.9.3 Financial Updates
13.9.4 Key Developments
13.10 Binary Intelligence LLC
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
13.10.3 Financial Updates
13.10.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
