Digital Multimeter Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2023

This report analyzes the global digital multimeter market by type (handheld, bench-top, mounted), by digital type (autoranging, clamp digital, fluke digital), by end users (automotive, manufacturing, energy, residential, commercial); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital multimeter market is projected to reach USD 1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global digital multimeter market include:

• Fluke Corporation (U.S.)

• Innova Electronics Corporation (U.S.)

• Klein Tools (U.S.)

• Amprobe (U.S)

• Mastech Digital (U.S.)

• Extech Instrument (U.S.)

• UNI-T (China)

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

• Kaito Electronics, Inc. (U.S)

• Etekcity Corporation (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

On the basis of type, the global digital multimeter market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Handheld

• Bench-Top

• Mounted

On the basis of digital type, the global digital multimeter market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Autoranging

• Clamp Digital

• Fluke Digital

On the basis of end users, the global digital multimeter market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Residential

• Commercial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL DIGITAL MULTIMETER MARKET: BY TYPES

1.3.2 GLOBAL DIGITAL MULTIMETER MARKET: BY DIGITAL TYPE

1.3.3 GLOBAL DIGITAL MULTIMETER MARKET: BY END-USER

1.3.4 GLOBAL DIGITAL MULTIMETER MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 DIGITAL MULTIMETER MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY TYPES

6.2.1.1 HANDHELD

6.2.1.2 MOUNTED

6.2.1.3 BENCH-TOP

6.2.1.4 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY DIGITAL TYPE

6.2.2.1 AUTORANGING

6.2.2.2 FLUKE DIGITAL

6.2.2.3 CLAMP DIGITAL

6.2.2.4 OTHERS

6.2.3 BY END-USER

6.2.3.1 AUTOMOTIVE

6.2.3.2 COMMERCIAL

6.2.3.3 RESIDENTIAL

6.2.3.3 ENERGY INDUSTRY

6.2.3.4 MANUFACTURING

6.2.3.5 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY REGION

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.1.1 U.S

6.2.4.1.2 CANADA

6.2.4.1.3 MEXICO

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.2.1 U.K

6.2.4.2.2 ITALY

6.2.4.2.3 GERMANY

6.2.4.2.4 FRANCE

6.2.4.2.5 REST OF THE EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.4.2.1 CHINA

6.2.4.2.2 INDIA

6.2.4.2.3 JAPAN

6.2.4.2.4 REST OF THE APAC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

6.2.4.2.1 MIDDLE EAST

6.2.4.2.2 AFRICA

6.2.4.2.3 LATIN AMERICA

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 FLUKE CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2 INNOVA ELECTRONICS (U.S.)

7.3 KLEIN TOOLS (U.S.)

7.4 KAITO ELECTRONICS, INC. (U.S)

7.5 ETEKCITY CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.6 EXTECH INSTRUMENT (U.S.)

7.7 CRAFTSMAN (U.S)

7.8 MASTECH DIGITAL (U.S)

7.9 AMPROBE (U.S)

7.10 CRENOVA (INDIA)

7.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 DIGITAL MULTIMETER MARKET, BY TYPES

Continued…..

