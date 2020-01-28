DIGITAL PAPER SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report analyzes the global digital paper system market by technology (electrophoretic, electrochromic, electrowetting, cholesteric LCD), by application (technology wearables) and end user (consumer electronics, retail, education); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global digital paper system market include:
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Sony (Japan)
• E Ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan)
• Xerox Corporation (U.S.)
• Aveso Displays (U.S.)
• Bridgestone Corp (Japan)
• Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
• Gamma Dynamics (U.S.)
• LG Display (South Korea)
• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of technology, the global digital paper system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Electrophoretic
• Electrochromic
• Electrowetting
• Cholesteric LCD
On the basis of application, the global digital paper system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Technology Wearables
On the basis of end user, the global digital paper system market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Consumer Electronics
• Retail
• Education
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 DIGITAL PAPER MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY TECHNOLOGY
6.2.1.1 ELECTROPHORETIC
6.2.1.2 ELECTROCHROMIC
6.2.1.3 ELECTROWETTING
6.2.1.4 CHOLESTERIC LCD (CH-LCD)
6.2.1.5 OTHERS
6.2.2 BY APPLICATION
6.2.2.1 E-READERS
6.2.2.2 TECHNOLOGY WEARABLES
6.2.2.1 CELL PHONES AND MUSIC PLAYER
6.2.2.2 OTHERS
6.2.3 BY END USER
6.2.3.1 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
6.2.3.2 RETAIL
6.2.3.3 EDUCATION
6.2.3.4 OTHERS
6.2.4 BY REGION
6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.2.4.2 EUROPE
6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 AMAZON.COM, INC. (U.S.)
7.2.2 SONY (JAPAN)
7.2.3 E INK HOLDINGS, INC. (TAIWAN)
7.2.4 XEROX CORPORATION (U.S.)
7.2.5 AVESO DISPLAYS (U.S.)
7.2.6 BRIDGESTONE CORP (JAPAN)
7.2.7 DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC. (TAIWAN)
7.2.8 GAMMA DYNAMICS (U.S.)
7.2.9 LG DISPLAY (SOUTH KOREA)
7.2.10 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (SOUTH KOREA)
7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 DIGITAL PAPER MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
Continued…..
