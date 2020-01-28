DIGITAL SCENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report analyzes the global digital scent technology market by product (mobile phone, smelling screen, music & video game, explosives detector, quality control product, medical diagnostic), hardware (e-nose, scent synthesizer), end user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital scent technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global digital scent technology market include:
• Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.)
• Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.)
• ams AG (Austria)
• Alpha MOS SA (France)
• Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.)
• ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.)
• Scentcom Ltd. (Israel)
• AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany)
• Vapor Communications (U.S.)
• The eNose Company (the Netherlands)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
France
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of product, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Mobile Phone
• Smelling Screen
• Music & Video Game
• Explosives Detector
• Quality Control Product
• Medical Diagnostic
On the basis of hardware, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
• E-Nose
• Scent Synthesizer
On the basis of end user, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Marketing
• Food & beverage
• Entertainment
• Education
• Healthcare
• Communication
• Military & defense
• Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Scent Technology Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Scent Technology Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mobile Phone
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Smelling Screen
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Music & Video Game
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Explosives Detector
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.6 Quality Control Product
7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.7 Medical Diagnostic Product
7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8. Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Hardware
8.1 Introduction
8.2 E-Nose
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Scent Synthesizer
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9. Global Digital Scent Technology Market By End User
10. Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Region
………
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.)
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.1.3 Financial Updates
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.2.3 Financial Updates
12.2.4 Key Developments
12.3 Ams AG (Austria)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.3.3 Financial Updates
12.3.4 Key Developments
12.4 Alpha MOS SA (France)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.4.3 Financial Updates
12.4.4 Key Developments
12.5 Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.)
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.5.3 Financial Updates
12.5.4 Key Developments
12.6 ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.)
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.6.3 Financial Updates
12.6.4 Key Developments
12.7 Scentcom Ltd. (Israel)
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.7.3 Financial Updates
12.7.4 Key Developments
12.8 AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany)
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
12.8.3 Financial Updates
12.8.4 Key Developments
Continued…..
