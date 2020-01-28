Digital Textile Printing Market Growth Forecast To 2026 by Top Vendors Like d.gen Inc, Kornit Digital, Ricoh Company, Ltd, MEHGIES®, Roland Corporation, Fisher Textiles, Glen Raven, Seiko Epson Corporation And Others

Digital printing alludes to a printing technique for the assortment of a digital based picture = media. Digital textile printing is the method of adding colorful designs to numerous sorts of texture or fabrics by utilizing digital inkjet printing equipment. It is considered to be more costly than conventional or traditional textile dyeing. However, it is environment friendly and can be utilized to make custom materials. Digital textile printing gives the capacity to print detailed outlines in splendid colors. One of the main reasons driving the market is continuous advancement or innovation of new technologies. For instance, in 2017, Mimaki launched a 3D printing technology at FESPA which is first ever 3D printing solution and would also be utilized in soft signage print and textile market. In February 2018, Epson launched a new digital fabric printing microsite for fashion designers, which will provide informative digital fabric printing destination and solutions for varied application

Market Analysis:

Global Digital Textile Printing Market accounted for USD 1.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global Digital Textile Printing Market

Durst, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Inc, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO., LTD., JV Digital Printing, Seiko Epson Corporation, Dover Corporation, Digitex India Inc., DICKSON COATINGS, Electronics for Imaging Inc., AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., d.gen Inc., China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd., Kornit Digital, Ricoh Company Ltd., AM Printex Solutions, Mehler Texnologies, Roland Corporation, Fisher Textiles, Inc, Glen Raven, Inc., and Dazian LLC., among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Digital Textile Printing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Global Digital Textile Printing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Digital Textile Printing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Drivers and Restraints:

Advancement of new technologies

Growing demand of digital and high quality textile printing in advertising and industries

Lessening in per unit cost of printing with digital printers

Rise of the e-commerce industry

Increasing acceptance of digital advertising media

Segmentation:

The digital textile printing market is segmented based on ink

type,

printing process,

application

geographical segments.

Based on ink type, the market is segmented into

pigment,

acid,

sublimation,

reactive,

pigment



On the basis of printing process, the market is segmented into

DTG process

roll to roll process.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

industrial,

textile and decor,

direct to garment

soft signage.

Based on geography the global digital textile printing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

