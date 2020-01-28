Direct-To-Home (DTH) Satellite TV Services Market: Major Industry Players are FOXTEL, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc

The direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television market services has transformed the mass electronic communication industry quite dramatically. It entails the reception of satellite programs through a personal dish that can be installed in homes or in the premises of a building. A direct-to-home network is comprised of a broadcasting center, satellites, multiplexers, encoders, modulators, and DTH receivers. As the name suggests, in a DTH satellite TV, a broadcaster directly connects to the user. It eliminates the need for middlemen such as local cable operators by providing better quality satellite signals with more number of channels. It allows viewers to access and modify their TV configurations themselves.

A report by Transparency Market Research furnishes a thorough insight into the infrastructure and range of operations involved in the Direct-To-Home (DTH) satellite market. It segments the market into two depending upon the modes of DTH signal transmission – C-band and Ku-band frequencies. When it comes to Ku-band, the DTH service providers are required to lease the Ku-band transponders from the satellite. The report also leverages market-leading analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to gauge the opportunities and threats in the market. It offers a detailed peek into its overall size, performance, and future prospects.

Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Satellite TV Services Market: Drivers and Trends

The global direct-to-home satellite TV services market has seen explosive growth on account of its benefits over the traditional cable TV. The most palpable advantage is the high quality picture and stereophonic sound effects that it provides as it is not transferred via the cable. It can reach far flung areas yet unserved by terrestrial transmission and cable TV. What’s more, with DTH one can scan a host of channels to choose from them. This is one major advantage over cable TV where one is forced to watch channels provided by the operator. By zeroing in on the signals that one needs, there is also a scope of lowering the monthly cable bill. It also provides interactive TV services such as movie-on-demand, video conferencing, and e-mails.

All this has led a booming direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV services market. Besides, robust marketing efforts by the broadcasting powerhouses in each region has also contributed to jaw-dropping growth. With the help of DTH broadcasters can uncover the exact number of viewers for a particular channel to calculate its TRP. Countering the growth in the market is the typically steep upfront investment required to set up the receiving apparatus by subscribers.

Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Satellite TV Services Market: Geographical Outlook

Depending upon geography, the key segments of the global direct-to-home (DTH) satellite TV services market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. While North America and Europe are mature markets, the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, and China are slated to be top gainers in the near future. This is because the market in the developing countries’ is by and large underpenetrated so far. This coupled with the swift pace of urbanization and enhanced spending capacity of the people in the regions will likely stimulate stellar market growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key companies in the global DTH satellite TV services market, listed in the report are FOXTEL, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, DIRECTV Group Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd, Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., True Visions Public Company Limited, Norsat International Inc., and Pace Micro Technology Plc.