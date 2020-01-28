Directional Drilling Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)

Directional Drilling market report covers all the necessary information’s that is currently on demand in the market and make some important proposals for new projects and provides a detailed insight for forecast year.

Directional Drilling market report gives historical data on the market with respect to regions, leading countries, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development.

The Directional Drilling market report explains the exchange approaches and important regulations that may influence the market globally. And gives detailed information of different segments like production, consumption, revenue, and growth rate of Directional Drilling. Global Directional Drilling market report also covers the detailed analysis of key manufacturers, size, share, shipment, gross profit, and trends. Which focuses on the geographical market share and revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight:

Directional Drilling market report includes the leading companies Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc.,Halliburton Co, Schlumberger Ltd.,Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes, Inc. (a GE Company), Nabors Industries Ltd., China Oilfield Services Limited . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Directional Drilling Market:

January 2018: National Iranian Drilling Company secured directional drilling works for South Pars field phaseâs 17/18 project in Iran.

January 2018: Patterson-UTI Energy announced agreement to acquire directional drilling services company – Multi-Shot, LLC

June 2017: Schlumberger awarded a multiwell contract for ISM operations in the Ororo field, including directional drilling services.

May 2017: Hilong awarded Pakistan oil service integrated technical service contract fromUnited Energy Pakistan Limited for 1+8 deep well comprehensive technical services, including directional drilling

Regional Perception: Directional Drilling Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. China,India,Australia,Indonesia,Rest of Asia Pacific,US,Canada,Rest of North America,UK,Norway,Russia,Rest of Europe,Brazil,Argentina,Peru,Rest of South America,Saudi Arabia,UAE,Iran,Nigeria,Egypt,Algeria, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

