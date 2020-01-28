Electric Parking Brake System Market explored in latest research

The global Electric Parking Brake System market is valued at 5860 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

Electric parking brake is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

With the fast increase of automobile production, the electric parking brake market will develop fast in next years. The prospect of electric parking brake industry is good. The growth rate of European automobile production may be low, but the high penetration of electric parking brake keeps it as large market demand. The fast growing rate of automotive electric parking brake system makes it more common for general cars, not only belong to luxury cars.

In the next years, the growth rate of Chinese automobile production will be higher than other regions. Almost all of top electric parking brake manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of electric parking brake market.

There is large technical gap between electric parking brakes produced by Chinese manufacturers and foreign manufacturers. To expand the market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more money and time on research and development.

As the policies published by Chinese government support domestic electric parking brake industry, both the foreign manufacturers and domestic manufacturers can get some favorable condition. The number of new competitors may be more and some may prefer to cooperate with foreign manufacturers to maximize the advantages of both sides.

The market share of traditional brake is still large and the complete replacement of traditional brake still need a long time. Correspondingly, new brake technologies may appear in the future.

This report focuses on Electric Parking Brake System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Parking Brake System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: ZF TRW, Continental, Küster, Dura, Mando, AISIN, Hyundai Mobis, Zhejiang Libang Hexin, Wuhu Bethel,

Electric Parking Brake System market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and microeconomic information.

Electric Parking Brake System Market Segmentation by Types: Caliper Integrated EPB, Cable Puller EPB,

Electric Parking Brake System Market Segmentation by Applications: Sedans, SUVs, Others,

