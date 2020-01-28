Email Delivery Services Market – The Advancement of Support For Dynamic and Interactive Emails Through Accelerated Mobile Pages (amp) Technology

An email delivery services provider is a platform that enables sending of bulk emails to clients and contacts of end-user industries. Businesses, especially e-commerce, send transactional or marketing emails to their customers as a way to communicate, or in order to promote or advertise their products and services. It is necessary to utilize email delivery services platforms that ensure that emails are delivered to the inbox of the intended recipients. Email delivery services ensure that the emails are delivered to the recipient’s inbox instead of being filtered or being marked as spam by internet service providers (ISPs). Emails may be used in order to engage with prospective consumers and expand the consumer base.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/email-delivery-services-market.html

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) is a major driver of consolidation in the market. Major players in the market such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation are pushing to combine marketing and e-commerce on a single platform. In 2018, Insight Venture Management, LLC, acquired Emma, Inc., after which Emma, Inc. and email marketing automation service provider Delivra, Inc. formally merged to become part of Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.

Current trends indicate a decline in the market in terms of adoption and usage of internally developed (in-house), or custom email platforms. Competitive options that reduce the hassle of upkeep seems to be driving end-users to move to commercial email delivery service providers (ESPs).

A restraint of the global email delivery services market is the necessary compliance with the general data protection regulation (GDPR) for operations within the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

An opportunity for the email delivery services market is the advancement of support for dynamic and interactive emails through Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) technology. Developed by Google, AMP is designed to improve the performance of web content, especially on mobile devices, and allow end-users to easily create interactive experiences for their audiences. Furthermore, the ever-growing volume of spam emails and threats such as phishing attacks, ransomware, and impersonation attacks being propagated through email is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for email delivery service providers to utilize machine learning (ML) algorithms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to develop better solutions that flag and filter potentially dangerous emails, thereby improving security for end-users.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58047

The email delivery services market can be segmented based on enterprise size, platform, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on enterprise size, the email delivery services market can be bifurcated into small businesses, medium businesses, and large enterprises. By platform, the email delivery services market can be classified into email content planning, email graphic design, HTML email frameworks & templates, email coding & development, email previews, spam filter testing, email analytics, and 3rd party integration tools such as CRM and e-commerce platforms. The email delivery services market can be segmented based on application into marketing emails and transactional emails. Among these, marketing emails can be further categorized into discount emails, weekly newsletters, and holiday campaigns.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com/