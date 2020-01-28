Emission Monitoring System Market Global Key Players: ABB, AMETEK Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CMC Solutions
The report gives inside and industry Outlook on Global Emission Monitoring System Market. It helps in picturing the prearrangement and complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players of the Global Telepresence Robot Market.
Global Emission Monitoring System Market report is an in-depth study on how the current state is for Global Emission Monitoring System Market which is affecting the Industry as a whole. This report provides a deep understanding of the Global Emission Monitoring System Market. It includes market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends. Global Emission Monitoring System Market analysis is provided for global markets including competitive landscape analysis by regions developments status.
Global Emission Monitoring System Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This anticipated rise in market value can be linked with growing concerns regarding the environmental conditions and effects the conditions have on human health.
Major Competitors:
- ABB
- AMETEK Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
Siemens AG
- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- SICK AG
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- CMC Solutions
- Environnement SA
- Enviro Technology Services
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Horiba
- Opsis AB
- Ecotech
- DURAG GROUP
- Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- M&C TechGroup
- ALS Limited
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Beijing SDL Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bühler Technologies GmbH
- ServomexAlg
Global Emission Monitoring System Market, By System Type (CEMS, PEMS), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Industry (Power Plants & Combustion, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Refineries, Building Materials, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Metalworking, Mining, Marine & Shipping, Waste Incineration), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers:
Legal and environmental regulations set forth by the authorities in relation to the concerns of effects of environmental conditions on human health is expected to drive the market growth
Awareness for the environment and increased usage of oil & gas industries driving the need for monitoring the emissions is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
High cost of continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) and its maintenance which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Market is fragmented with specialist suppliers dealing with special products and consumers; lack of innovation and high customization as per the needs of the consumer is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation:
- By System Type
-
-
- Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)
- Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)
-
- By Offering
-
-
- Hardware
-
- Gas Analyzer
- Gas Sampling System
- Flow & Opacity Monitors
- Sample Probe
- Sample Line
- Data Controller
- Filter
-
- Software
- Services
-
- Installation
- Training
- Maintenance
- By Industry
-
- Power Plants & Combustion
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Petrochemicals & Refineries
- Building Materials
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceuticals
- Metalworking
- Mining
- Marine & Shipping
- Waste Incineration
- Hardware
-
- Geography
-
-
- North America
-
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia-Pacific
-
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
-
- Middle East and Africa
-
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
-
- North America
-
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
And much more…
Competitive Analysis:
Global emission monitoring system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of emission monitoring system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Developments in Market:
In June 2018, The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued new guidelines for the selection of continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) helping in the correct implementation of the system and guiding through the regulations
In September 2017, Centre for Science and Environment in collaboration with various other organizations organized a conference in Delhi, India from September 26-28, 2017 discussing and effectively monitoring the pollution levels and industrial emissions in New Delhi.
