Europe to Witness Highest Growth in Terms of Revenue in the Global Cultures Market during the Forecast Period 2017 – 2026

As per the report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cultures market is expected to witness moderate growth, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2016-2026. By the end of 2026, the global cultures market is estimated to bring in US$ 1,514,969.6 million revenue.

A substantial increase in the food-borne diseases worldwide is driving the demand for microbial food cultures. Microbial food cultures such as fungi, bacteria, and mould are largely used by food processing companies. They help in preserving food, remove toxic compounds, thereby ensuring food safety. The organisms used in food cultures also offer health benefits to fermented food products. Also, with the increasing population of health conscious customers, the demand for probiotic and functional food is also increasing. Moreover, increasing demand for antibiotics to fight various microbial infections is fueling the growth of the global cultures market.

Advanced technologies are used by companies for the production of microbial food cultures under strict controlled conditions. Governments of various countries have also introduced regulations based on the characteristics and use of the microbial food cultures. The freeze-dried microbial food culture is also gaining traction in the global cultures market. Freeze-drying produces superior quality culture by providing long-term storage and also helps in retaining the intact structure of the food cultures. This also helps in supply-chain of food products as it increases shelf-life of the product.

Key Highlights in the Global Cultures Market

The global cultures market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. The product type is further segmented into starter, adjunct, probiotic, and other product types. Among the give product types, a starter is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. The starter segment is estimated to bring in more than US$ 455,900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Based on the application, the global cultures market is segmented into beverages, Sauces, dressings, and condiments, bakery & confectionery, dried processed food, sweet & savoury snacks, frozen and chilled processed food, and other applications. Among these, bakery & confectionery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in terms of the application during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, bakery & confectionery is estimated to surpass US$ 366,600 million revenue.

Geographically, the global cultures market is segmented into Japan, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and North America. Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Germany, France, Russia, and the U.K., are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the region. Increasing demand for fermented and probiotic foods, the resulting in the use of microbial food cultures to preserve the food for a long time. Availability of advanced technology and infrastructure is also helping in the research and development of food cultures.

Competition Tracking

Some of the key companies in the global cultures market include Cargill, Chr. Hansen, DuPont, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, Ashland Inc, Ingredion, Naturex, KF Specialty Ingredients, and Evonik.