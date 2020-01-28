Fact Report of Mobile Gamma Cameras 2019 : Global Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Press Release – 31 Jan 2019

Research and Development News —

. .

Latest Update “Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast on the global mobile gamma camera market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to the opportunities in the mobile gamma camera market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global mobile gamma camera market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 20182028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global mobile gamma camera market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global mobile gamma camera market are presented in the report.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1935594

‘ ‘

The global market for mobile gamma camera is expected to witness moderate value owing to the growing demand for nuclear imaging led by growing incidence and screening rates for diseases such as cancer and cardiopathies. The increase in incidence of cancer and cardiopathies is the major factor driving the growth of the global mobile gamma camera market. The advantages of nuclear imaging such as better resolution, differentiation, and selectivity, among others are increasing the adoption of mobile gamma camera. The technological advances such as the development of the solid state detectors and high selective radio nucleotides has generated a large market enthusiasm in the global mobile gamma camera market.

Increasing investments in the research and development coupled with the entry of deep pocketed companies in the mobile gamma camera market is expected to generate momentum and growth opportunities for the mobile gamma camera market. The manufacturers are focusing on the production of miniaturized and technologically advanced products. Technological advancements is resulting in faster product development and shorter lifecycles of the products.

. .

– For Other Requirement and Enquiry_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1935594

‘ ‘

The report includes mobile gamma cameras that are portable and provide bed-side applications to the patient. However, the report does not includes the revenue generated by the sale of gamma camera products used in fields other than medical imaging. Currency fluctuations and inflation are not considered while calculating the revenue of the mobile gamma camera market.

Revenue from the mobile gamma camera market in countries of Asia Pacific such as China is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to lower install base, which reflects high market equity and developing healthcare infrastructure. To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of segment type classified into the product type, indications, end users and regions. The report provides analysis of the global mobile gamma camera market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

By product type, the global mobile gamma camera market is segmented into:

Single Head Mobile Gamma Camera

Double Head Mobile Gamma Camera

Triple Head Mobile Gamma Camera

Hand Held Mobile Gamma Camera

The report begins with the market definition of mobile gamma camera, followed by definitions of the different segment types. The market dynamics section includes FMIs analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global mobile gamma camera market.

The report analyses the mobile gamma camera market on the basis of the indications and end users and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of indications, the global mobile gamma camera market is segmented into:

Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Hepatobiliary Imaging

GI Imaging

Renal Imaging

Brain Imaging

Others

On the basis of the end users, the global mobile gamma camera market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Specialized Clinics

Continue…..

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_https://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-gamma-cameras-market-global-industry-analysis-2013-2017-and-opportunity-assessment-2018-2028-report.html/toc

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–