Ferrous Gluconate Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027

Iron is an essential element for proper functioning of the body and is thus, consumed by humans when daily diet does not provide minimum iron intake. Further, there are numerous forms of iron supplements, and these include ferric and ferrous iron. Ferrous iron is well absorbed compared to ferric iron by the human body. Therefore, most of the iron supplements contain ferrous iron. Ferrous iron is segmented into three types, and these include ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, and ferrous fumarate.

Ferrous gluconate is a type of metal and is also known as Iron (II) gluconate. Ferrous gluconate is used to treat iron deficiency anemia, caused due to lack of red blood cells. Ferrous Gluconate is an iron nutrition enhancer used in cereal production, infant food, dairy products, beverages, and black olives. It appears as greenish-yellow to gray powder and is soluble in powder.

Global Ferrous Gluconate Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the primary driver driving the global ferrous gluconate market is growing demand for vitamin and minerals and color stabilizers in food production. However, the overdose of ferrous gluconate is toxic. In children, the signs of toxicity can be witnessed with indigestion, if consumed more than 10-20 mg/kg of elemental iron. Further, any quantity more than 60mg/kg results in severe indigestion in adults. These are corrosive to gastrointestinal mucosa. However, it can have an adverse impact on the heart and blood such as dehydration, low blood pressure, fast and weak pulse, and shock. Other disadvantages related to consumption of ferrous gluconate include lungs, nausea, gastrointestinal systems causing vomiting blood, liver, and diarrhea. These side effects have resulted in an adverse impact on the sales of ferrous gluconate. Further, these are not safe for use if a person is suffering from iron overload syndrome, regular blood transfusion, and liver or kidney disease.

Global Ferrous Gluconate Market: Segmentation

The Global Ferrous Gluconate Market is segmented by application,

Food and beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural and Animal Feed

Global Ferrous Gluconate Market: Segmentation Overview

By application, the global ferrous gluconate market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural and animal feed. Ferrous gluconate has an efficient use in the treatment of hypochromic anemia.

The usage of ferrous gluconate compound has resulted in satisfactory reticulocyte responses, and increase in hemoglobin when compared with other iron compounds. Ferrous gluconate is widely used as nutritional therapy in pharmaceuticals in tablets and syrups to add metal. Ferrous gluconate is also used as dietary supplements in agriculture and animal feed. These supplements are available in various forms such as tablets, liquids, and drops. Ferrous gluconate is used as food additive. Ferrous gluconate is mostly used while processing black olives as they impart jet black color to the olives and helps in maintaining a healthy ferritin level in the blood.

Global Ferrous Gluconate Market: Regional Outlook

The ferrous gluconate Market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global ferrous gluconate market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Global Ferrous Gluconate Market: Prominent vendors

The prominent players in the global ferrous gluconate Market Jost Chemical Co., Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA.), Global Calcium, ISALTIS, Ferro chem Industries, Anhui Xingzhou Medicine Food Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Ruibang Laboratories. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

