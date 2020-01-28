Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market by Type, Application, and Geography – Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

Foods for special medical purposes (FSMP) are a sub-category of foods intended for particular nutritional uses (PARNUT), also called “dietetic foods.” FSMPs are intended for the dietary management of diseases in patients with impaired digestive function such as absorption, making them the most medically-oriented food category.

In the last several years, Indonesia market of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 23.19% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Indonesia Revenue of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) is nearly 47.7 M USD; the actual sales is about 3613 K Units.

The classification of Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) includes Complete Nutrition, Disease Specific Nutrition and Incomplete Nutrition, and the proportion of Complete Nutrition in 2017 is about 43.4%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market is valued at 10600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report such as Nestle, Danone Nutricia, Abbott, Bayer, MeadJohnson, Ajinomoto.

Segment by Type

Complete Nutrition

Disease Specific Nutrition

Incomplete Nutrition

Segment by Application

Infants & Young Children

Adult

The Old

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

