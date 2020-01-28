Food-Grade Phosphate Market 2019-2025 to Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible

Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.

The global sales volume of food-grade phosphate increases to 1279 K MT in 2016 from 1504 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 3.85%. In 2016, the global food-grade phosphate market is led by China, capturing about 1/3 of global food-grade phosphate production volume. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 26.7% global Share, followed by Europe (26.6%).

Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.

Based on types of food-grade phosphate available in the market, the report segments the market into STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP and other food-grade phosphate (DSP, TSP, STMP, etc.). The market for STPP accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by SHMP, SAPP and TSPP, etc.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, USA, Germany, France, Belgium, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, etc., are the leaders in global market of food-grade phosphate. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of food-grade phosphate are ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chem, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chem, Mianyang Aostar, CERDI, Aditya Birla Chem, Thermphos, Nippon Chem, Tianrun Chem, Huaxing Chem, Zhongshen Phosphates Chem, Fosfa

AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem and Rin Kagaku Kogyo, etc. The top ten of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.

The global Food-Grade Phosphate market is valued at 2330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food-Grade Phosphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food-Grade Phosphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report such as ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chemical, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chemical, Mianyang Aostar, Chengdu Chemical Engineering Research & Design Institute, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Thermphos, Nippon Chemical, Tianrun Chemical, Huaxing Chemical, Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Chemical, Fosfa, AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

