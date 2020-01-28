Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Status and Forecast to Grow at 7.0% CAGR Through 2025

Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.

Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948945/global-friction-stir-welding-equipment-depth-analysis

The global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.

Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.

The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.

Click to view Tables, Charts, Figures, TOC, and Companies Mentioned in the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market Report at- https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/948945/global-friction-stir-welding-equipment-depth-analysis

This report focuses on Friction Stir Welding Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Friction Stir Welding Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Nova-Tech Engineering, Beijing FSW, FOOKE GmbH, PaR Systems, Nitto Seiki, General Tool Company, Sooncable, Gatwick, Stirtec Gmbh, Hitachi, PTG, BTI, Valmet, Ekato, Xi’an Yonghua, Fluiten, James Walker, Huayang Seals, Huhnseal AB,

Friction Stir Welding Equipment market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and microeconomic information.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segmentation by Types: Desktop Equipment, Gantry Equipment, Others,

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Segmentation by Applications: Aerospace, Automotive, Shipbuilding, Railways, Others,

Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/948945/global-friction-stir-welding-equipment-depth-analysis

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

Detailed Overview of Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

It covers Friction Stir Welding Equipment industry outlines, upstream and downstream Friction Stir Welding Equipment market segments, cost analysis, and market utilizing power, market overview, product scope, product definition of Friction Stir Welding Equipment market driving forces.

To provide detailed analysis, Market size and drivers during 2019 to 2025 including various segments and sub-segments of the Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market

Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

The analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Friction Stir Welding Equipment market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

To provides Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders and Market Effect Factors Analysis of Friction Stir Welding Equipment market

The Friction Stir Welding Equipment market report covers Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast 2019 to 2025

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com