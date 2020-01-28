Frozen Food Market to observe high growth by 2025

This study provides insights about the Frozen Food Market in regards to its uses and benefits. We at Crystal Market Research (CMR) provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

Frozen Food Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Frozen Food Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Classification:

Frozen Food Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Frozen Vegetables & Fruits

Frozen Sea Food

Frozen Soups

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Meat & Poultry

Frozen Potatoes

Other Product Types

Frozen Food Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Retail Customers

Food Service Industry

Regional Insights:

North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe(German, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., Flower Foods, Aryzta AG, Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., Europastry S.A., JBS S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Frozen Food is food items froze so that it can be preserved for a long time so they remain fresh till the time of cooking. Freezing the food items slows down the rate of decomposition by converting the moisture into ice, limiting the growth of bacteria in the food. Frozen Food is prepared using two processes namely; cryogenic (flash freezing) & mechanical. The freezing dynamics are important part as they preserve the texture & quality of food.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

…

5. Frozen Food Market, By Product Type

6. Frozen Food Market, By End User

7. Frozen Food Market, By Region

8. Company Profiles

9. Global Frozen Food Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10. Frozen Food Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…

The use of Frozen Food is growing due to; change in lifestyle which is shifting the liking to frozen food, the properties like hygiene & convenience in cooking, more percent of minerals & vitamins present in the food, growing online purchasing trend of food, the increase in shelf life of the vegetables & fruits, etc.

