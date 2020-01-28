Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market – Up-To-Date Analyses Of Market Trends And Technological Improvements

The global geospatial imagery analytics market is increasingly competitive mainly on the account of prevailing forces of consolidation that prompt prominent players to merge with larger companies, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). The competition offered by incumbent players for new entrants into the market is also intense.

A growing number of players in the market are leveraging the potential of strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to either gain a get a better foothold or to consolidate their shares. TMR finds that several regional players are focusing on consolidating their distribution networks across various geographic regions to strengthen their positions during the assessment period.

The lucrative growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market rides on the back of the rapid strides that the application of geographical information systems is making in several end-use industries, mainly in the area of disaster management. The rising usage of GIS in climate change, carbon management, flood management, in integrating, analyzing, and detecting patterns in geospatial data is a notable factor propelling the growth of the geospatial imagery analytics market.

The substantial usage of location-based services among worldwide consumers is catalyzing the demand for geospatial imagery analytics solutions. Moreover, the rising need for navigation systems in several end-use industries is fueling the demand for geospatial imagery analytics solutions.

The staggering data volumes being generated from GPS devices, world over, is a notable trend bolstering the demand for geospatial imagery analytics solutions. Moreover, the proliferating usage of connected mobile devices, particularly smartphones, in various economies of the world is fueling the market growth.

The extensive demand for GIS for law and security in the government sector is accentuating the market growth. The overall market will greatly benefit from the rapid advances being made in GIS technologies and advancement in systems for extracting geospatial information.

The market is witnessing attractive strides contributed by burgeoning usage of video-based and image-based analytics in the industries such as construction, manufacturing, and defense and security. However, the public access to online satellite image may cause considerable concerns to the national security and integrity if found in the hands of unscrupulous parties with criminal or nefarious motives. This may render the analytics to be misused, thereby impeding the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, the adoption of better security and privacy measures by providers of geospatial imagery may help allay these concerns. The market will immensely benefit from the burgeoning demand for geospatial imagery analytics in the retail and agriculture insurance sectors. For instance, the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for crop health monitoring is gathering steam among farmers, farm owners, and agriculturists, world over.

