Glandular Ingredients Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Glandular Ingredients: Market Outlook

Glandular ingredients are nutritional sources that are used as dietary supplements to support the functioning of specific glands. Glandular ingredients are processed by lyophilization of certain glands that are derived from animals. They are either prepared in a powder form or as an extract. The glandular ingredients are generally extracted from bovine(cow), porcine(pig) or ovine(sheep) that are range-fed and are inspected by the government for being disease-free. The glandular from animals raised in New Zealand and Australia are considered to be the best glandular ingredients for human consumption by most of the manufacturers as the animal husbandry regulations in these countries are considered the strictest. The glandular, freeze-dried without hormones or antibiotics are considered to be organic glandular ingredients.

Glandular Therapy as part of a Comprehensive Nutritional Program

Many health professionals have recommended glandular ingredients as a part of the diet for individuals who do not obtain these nutrients from their daily intake. This can either be consumed in freeze-dried powder form or these can be consumed in encapsulated form. The recommendation of glandular ingredient consumption by the professionals as a part of a comprehensive nutritional program is based on the various research conducted.

Around 40% of the Europeans are regularly supplementing their diets and it estimated that this trend of consuming dietary supplements will increase. This will increase the demand of the glandular ingredients.

Glandular Ingredients: Segmentation

The global glandular ingredients market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, source, type and end use.

On the basis of nature, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-

Powder

Extract

On the basis of source, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-

Bovine

Porcine

Ovine

On the basis of type, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-

Adrenal Cortex Medulla

Pancreas

Bone Marrow

Hypothalamus

Immuno-gland

Kidney

Liver

Thyroid

Thymus

On the basis of end use, the global glandular ingredients market is segmented as-

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Sports Nutrition

Animal feed

Glandular Ingredients: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global glandular ingredients market include Laboratorio Opoterapico Argentino S.A., Agri-lab Co-Products Ltd., Allergy Research Group LLC, American Biologics, Pure Natura ehf., Fallwood Corporation, American Laboratories, Inc., Food Science Corporation, MBi Nutraceuticals.