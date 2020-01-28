Global Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market 2019| Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2025

Animal autoimmune diseases are the result of specific immune responses and directed against self. Animals have the ability to control immune aggression. It acquired the capacity to avoid self-reaction called as tolerance, which allows removal of antigenic pathogens in the absence of self-recognition. Sometimes, autoimmune cells will get activated due to molecular imitation between pathological antigens and self. Animal autoimmune diseases mostly arise from prolonged sustained immune responses against self.

This mechanism is responsible for the breakdown of animal autoimmune tolerance. Animal autoimmune diseases mainly induced by triggering lymphocytes. In some cases because of autoimmune diseases, the animal loses complete or part of the targeted tissue. In other cases, animal tissues are damaged chronically by an autoimmune reaction, which results in inhibition of the tissue. Once if the autoimmune reaction started, it leads to the impairment of the targeted tissue. The reasons for animal autoimmune diseases are obscure; it appears that malfunction occurs in recognition, whereas animal body fails to differentiate foreign and self.

Trauma, viral infections, and vaccination are most common reasons for autoimmune diseases in animals. Most common type of autoimmune diseases in animals are systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune myasthenia gravis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, diabetes mellitus, and thrombocytopenia. Treatment mainly includes conventional steroids at high doses.

Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases of animal requires a continuous diagnosis and treatment because they pose a potential threat to the life of the animal. In most of the cases, autoimmune diseases can’t treat. So proper care and diagnosis in early stages are required to save the life of the animals. Due to technology transfer, diagnostics test become more precise, convenient, and easy than the conventional diagnostic test which gives result faster and detailed.

It results in the complete understanding of autoimmune diseases by veterinary doctors. It makes easy to control the autoimmune diseases by the animal owners. A range of diagnostic tests is used to diagnosis the autoimmune diseases. It gives a new opportunity to the animal autoimmune disease testing manufacturers. The government is also taking initiates to protect the companion animals from autoimmune diseases. All these factors drive the burgeoning growth of the animal autoimmune diseases testing the market.

Gaps in epidemiological knowledge on certain autoimmune diseases and pitfalls in identifying animal antigen/immunogenic structure are acts as the restraint in the growth of the animal autoimmune diseases testing the market.

In 2018, the global Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alvedia

VMRD

IVD Technologies

Nova Tec Immundiagnostica

Immunolab

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

