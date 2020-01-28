Global Antibody Library Technologies Market 2019| Competitors, Top Key Players Updates, Revenue Size, Share & Analysis 2025

The main idea of antibody library technology is to clone all the antibody variable region genes of an animal into plasmids or phage, and use different antigens to screen out clones carrying specific antibody genes to obtain corresponding specific antibodies.

Demand for antibody library technologies is expected to surge, as the arrival of advanced antibodies and their display technologies continue to reduce complexities of life science and biotechnology research. Some of the latest antibody library design and selection methods enable easy identification of any MAB with any specificity, which is why pharmaceutical companies are increasingly making use of such technologies in their facilities.

Phage display is now one of the key drug discovery technologies and unlike in vivo technologies, phage display is not limited by immunological tolerance and toxicity to an animal. Thus, the popularity of phage display as a drug discovery tool is further increasing. The Phage Display segment is the largest segment among the four technology segments in theglobal antibody library technologies marketand accounted for a little over 55% market share in 2017.

This report focuses on the global Antibody Library Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

MorphoSys

Abzena

XOMA Corporation

AvantGen

Creative-Biolabs

AbCheck

Philogen

Adimab

Invenra

AnaptysBio

Abgent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Phage Display

Ribosome Display

Yeast Display

Mammalian Cell Display

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

