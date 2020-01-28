Global Casino Management System Market To Raise At CAGR Of 15.85 % By 2018-2023 – Key Vendors And Landscape, Trends, Challenges And Forecasts

Global Casino Management System Market 2023-Report offers a broad and point by point assessments and figures investigation of Casino Management System industry alongside the examination of basic highlights giving key industry observations to the perusers. The Casino Management System market statistical surveying report further conveys an efficient perspective of the business by concentrate key parts affecting the business, for example, Casino Management System advertise advancement, utilization volume, creating patterns and industry cost structures amid the estimate time frame. The report objectives to display the examination of worldwide market fragment by item type, applications and by districts. The Casino Management System market showcase report is a far reaching investigation of extension drivers industry, and limitations. It contains investigation of current developments in the market, exhaustive profiles of fundamental business players, and remarkable model examination, and market estimations for the coming years. The report at that point talks about the market estimate as far as both income and deals volume.

The global Casino Management System market is projected to register a CAGR of about 15.85 % during the forecast period 2023.

Casino Management System Market by Companies:

International Game Technology PLC, Novomatic AG, Bally Technologies Inc.,Konami Gaming Inc., Winsystems Inc, Advansys, Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Apex Gaming Technology, Micros Systems Inc. (Renamed Oracle Hospitality), Agilysys, Amatic Industries Gmbh, Lgs Casino Mangement System, Decart Ltd, Lansa Incbluberi Gaming Technologies Inc.,TCS John Huxley

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Casino Management System Market Key Developments: Key Developments:

January 2018- Novomatic has invested in an Australian gaming supplier- Ainsworth Game Technology Limited. The company has purchased almost 52% of the Australian company. This investment was targeted to increase the market share of Novomatic in US to 10% in the next five years.

July 2017- Konami Gaming Inc. announced the launch of its casino management system (SYNKROS) at Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Casino Lodge & Convention Center and its outpost location Grindstone Creek Casino. Both are operated by the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Hayward, Wis., and feature a combined 700 slots, as well as table games. This marks Konamis first SYNKROS installation in the state of Wisconsin, which is home to 25 casino properties.

